[SMM Computing Power News] H200 SXM outright purchase price rises for three consecutive sessions, monthly rental demand exceeds 140,000, with buyers and sellers mainly on the sidelines

[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H100 Approaches 90,000, H200 Buyout Price Rises for Three Consecutive Days
Indices consolidated across the board today. The H100 batch exit price in east China rose to a record high of 85,000 (weighted average price 81,600), while in north China around Beijing it approached 90,000. The H200 full-system buyout price rose three times in a month to 5.45 million (+100,000), monthly rental demand shifted up to 130,000–140,000, and buyer wait-and-see sentiment solidified. The first delivery of the carrier's domestic cluster may be delayed to Q4, revealing capacity bottlenecks. Supply elasticity is limited and demand is being front-loaded, with the high-end price hike cycle awaiting confirmation at the 90,000 mark.