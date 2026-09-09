[SMM Chromium Flash] ARM's Nkomati Mine Sells 28,111t of Chrome Concentrate as It Swings to Profit in FY2026

African Rainbow Minerals' Nkomati Mine sold 28,111 tonnes of chrome concentrate during the financial year ended June 30, 2026, as a byproduct of its primary nickel operations, according to ARM's condensed reviewed results published on September 4, 2026. The mine swung to headline earnings of R39 million for the year, from a R55 million headline loss in F2025.

Nkomati, in which ARM holds a stake, has been re-established as South Africa's only primary nickel producer. The ARM board approved the recommencement of open-pit mining operations and nickel concentrate production at the mine following completion of a definitive feasibility study, describing the decision as a low-risk, immediately actionable growth project that leverages Nkomati's existing mining and processing infrastructure. The board's approval fulfils one of the conditions precedent to the mine's nickel concentrate offtake agreement.

While chrome concentrate remains a secondary product at Nkomati relative to nickel, the mine's return to open-pit operation and higher throughput carries implications for its byproduct volumes going forward, including chrome concentrate. ARM's results did not break out a separate chrome ore or ferrochrome segment elsewhere in the group, with the company's core ferrous exposure sitting instead within ARM Ferrous, its 50%-held Assmang joint venture spanning iron ore and manganese. The scale of any future increase in Nkomati's chrome concentrate output will depend on the pace of the mine's open-pit ramp-up as it moves through the current financial year.