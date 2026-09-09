TSX Venture-listed Canaf Investments Inc., through its South African subsidiary Quantum Screening and Crushing, has completed the acquisition of Carbon Reductant Solutions (Pty) Ltd (CRS), a South African producer of char reductant used in ferrochrome smelting. The transaction closed on August 31, 2026, for a total of R14.4 million, approximately CAD$1.25 million, comprising R3.5 million paid for the shares and R10.9 million advanced as intercompany loan funding to settle CRS's outstanding liabilities. The deal was funded entirely from Quantum's existing cash reserves, with no external debt financing required.

CRS began operations in October 2023, supplying char reductant from its site within the Highveld Industrial Park near eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, using a self-sustaining autogenous rotary kiln similar in operating principle to the technology at Quantum's Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal facility, home to its 70%-owned Southern Coal subsidiary. The reductant market serving South African chrome smelters contracted sharply during 2025 following the closure and curtailment of a substantial share of the country's ferrochrome smelting capacity, leaving CRS with accumulated historic and accrued liabilities that the acquisition is intended to resolve. CRS's existing operational staff will be retained. Canaf intends to complete the integration of CRS into Southern Coal's business by the end of October 2026.

The acquisition is explicitly framed around South Africa's ferrochrome recovery: Canaf pointed to 2026 electricity-pricing interventions from government, Eskom and NERSA as having already supported announced smelter restarts, with further capacity expected to return to production through 2027. Canaf CEO Christopher Way said CRS is a business the company knows well, having previously supplied Southern Coal, and that the deal gives Quantum an established production platform in Mpumalanga that may support supplying the ferrochrome industry as domestic smelting capacity recovers. Canaf has flagged that these anticipated benefits remain subject to the pace of any recovery in South African ferrochrome smelting, prevailing reductant market conditions, and the success of the integration itself, with no guarantee the expected benefits materialize as planned.