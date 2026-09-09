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Wuchan Zhongda Invests 1 Billion in Anhui Magnesium Project, Targets Automotive Lightweight Solutions

Published: Sep 9, 2026 15:41
【SMM Magnesium Flash】 On September 9th, Wuchan Zhongda disclosed at the 2026 semi-annual performance briefing that its Anhui Magnesium Industry's project, with an annual output of 5 million magnesium-aluminum alloy die-casting structural parts, has a total investment of 1 billion yuan. Located in Wuhu, Anhui, the project possesses full-process automotive-grade production capabilities from melting to testing. The project has purchased 12 sets of large-scale die-casting units, directly meeting the expansion needs of customers such as SAIC Motor, Sige New Energy, and United Power. It has also conducted joint development with customers on "replacing aluminum with magnesium", and multiple projects have entered the sample testing phase. As production capacity is gradually released, Wuchan Zhongda's magnesium alloy die-casting business is expected to accelerate its expansion, facilitating its transformation into a provider of lightweight comprehensive solutions.

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