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[SMM PV News] Full capacity of Phase I of the 300 MW floating PV project in the Panji coal mining subsidence area of Huainan connected to grid

Published: Sep 9, 2026 15:33

On September 5, the first phase of the 300 MW floating PV project in the Huainan Panji coal mining subsidence area, undertaken on an EPC basis by China Energy Engineering Group Anhui No.2 Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd., was connected to the grid at full capacity.

The project is located in the coal mining subsidence areas of Luji Town, Panji Town, and Tianji Street in Panji District, Huainan City, and uses long-idle deep-water surfaces to build a floating PV plant. With a total installed capacity of 300 MW, it is being developed in two phases: 100 MW in Phase I and 200 MW in Phase II, along with a new 220 kV booster station sharing one 330 MVA main transformer with Phase II.

During construction, the project team overcame difficulties such as complex coordination for clearing obstacles on the water surface, high risks in water-based operations, and tight equipment supply. The team took the initiative to tackle these challenges, worked with local governments and the project owner to establish a collaborative working mechanism, and removed bottlenecks one by one. The project adopted a construction process of "float prefabrication + onshore assembly + water-surface towing into position," using tugboats and engineering vessels in coordinated operations to precisely position and connect the arrays. At the same time, new technologies such as horizontal same-direction module installation, flexible cable laying, and optimized high-voltage cable entry were applied to improve module installation efficiency and ensure the project was successfully connected to the grid.

Once fully completed, the project will generate about 350 million kWh of electricity to the grid annually, which will not only address soil erosion issues in the local coal mining subsidence area but also contribute to the region's green transformation and the achievement of the "dual carbon" goals.

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