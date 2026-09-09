POSCO plans to invest $359 million to build an automotive steel plant at its integrated steel mill in Gwangyang, South Korea, Steel Times International reported on September 8.

The plant will have an annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes and include POSCO’s eighth continuous galvanising line at the site. POSCO currently operates seven galvanising lines with a combined capacity of 4.5 million tonnes/year.

The new facility is expected to be completed in 2028, strengthening POSCO’s automotive steel production capacity and competitiveness in manufacturing costs and technology.