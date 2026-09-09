logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[POSCO to Build 450,000 Tonne Automotive Steel Plant]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 15:25

POSCO plans to invest $359 million to build an automotive steel plant at its integrated steel mill in Gwangyang, South Korea, Steel Times International reported on September 8.

The plant will have an annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes and include POSCO’s eighth continuous galvanising line at the site. POSCO currently operates seven galvanising lines with a combined capacity of 4.5 million tonnes/year.

The new facility is expected to be completed in 2028, strengthening POSCO’s automotive steel production capacity and competitiveness in manufacturing costs and technology.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Prices in the Liaodong area may consolidate
2 hours ago
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Prices in the Liaodong area may consolidate
Read More
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Prices in the Liaodong area may consolidate
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Prices in the Liaodong area may consolidate
The domestic ore market in eastern Liaoning remained broadly stable, with sellers holding prices firm and taking a wait-and-see stance, while buyers made low offers based on need. Both supply and demand were cautious, and market shipments were mostly from earlier orders. In recent days, coke and imported ore prices have risen to some extent, pushing steel mill costs higher and weighing on production enthusiasm.
2 hours ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 9)
2 hours ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 9)
Read More
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 9)
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 9)
Iron ore futures opened weaker on Wednesday before recovering through the session. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 738.5 yuan/mt, down 0.27% from the previous session. Qingdao port spot prices fell by an average of around 8 yuan/mt, with traders showing only moderate enthusiasm in offering and mills reluctant to buy. Overall spot trading was subdued.
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices
Read More
[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices
[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices
Indonesia is currently navigating a confluence of climate-driven supply disruptions, the most consequential of which is the El Niño-induced water shortage affecting the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) and the broader Kalimantan coal corridor. While IMIP's steel producers have absorbed some of the impact, coking coal and coke producers have been hit disproportionately harder, given the water-intensive nature of the coking process.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Prices in the Liaodong area may consolidate
Sep 09, 2026 18:25
news
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 9)
Sep 09, 2026 18:11
news
[SMM Analysis] El Niño-Water Scarcity in Indonesia: Coking Coal Disruption & The Effect to Indonesian Steel Prices
Sep 09, 2026 17:59
news
[SMM Analysis] Indian flat steel cargoes converge on Ravenna as EU quota pressure builds
Sep 09, 2026 17:43