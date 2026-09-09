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[NMDC Raises September Lump Ore Price; Fines Hold]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 14:25
Source: SMM
Indian State-owned iron ore producer NMDC has raised the price of lump ore by 1.57USD/tonne (150INR/tonne) to 56.81USD/tonne (5,400INR/tonne), effective September 9, 2026. The price of iron ore fines remains unchanged at 47.34USD/tonne (4,500INR/tonne). The move reflects a higher pricing level for lump ore, while fines prices have been kept stable.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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