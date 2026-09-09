Eldorado Produces First Copper-Gold Concentrate at Skouries, Grid Connection Expected in September

Eldorado Gold announced on September 8 that its wholly owned Skouries project in northern Greece has produced its first copper-gold concentrate, marking another major step in the transition from construction to operations. Commercial production remains targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.​

First concentrate was produced as part of the ongoing commissioning and ramp-up of the processing plant, following the introduction of first ore to the crusher in July. Key systems including crushing, grinding, flotation and tailings thickening are now operating successfully. The project currently has an ore stockpile exceeding 4.6 million tonnes above reserve grade, sufficient to support more than seven months of processing throughput and concentrate production.​

Temporary on-site power generation continues to support early operations, while connection to Greece’s national power grid is expected in September, subject to final inspections, testing and installation of metering equipment by the transmission authority.​

Skouries is expected to produce an average of 67 million lb of copper and 140,000 oz of gold annually over its mine life.​

The production of first concentrate confirms that Skouries has moved into the processing ramp-up stage after several years of construction. Attention will now shift to the pace of plant ramp-up, completion of the national grid connection and whether Eldorado can achieve commercial production as scheduled in Q4 2026.