【Indonesia’s PTBA Coal Transport Project Around 93% Complete; Company Aims for Full-Year Output of Nearly 50 MT】

Construction of Indonesia’s PTBA Tanjung Enim–Kramasan coal transport project has reached approximately 93% completion. The company has obtained a financing term sheet worth Rp3.56 trillion from Indonesia’s state-owned banking group, intended to support the transport project and associated coal handling facilities and Train Loading Station 67, to improve coal loading and distribution efficiency.

PTBA said its 2026 Work Plan and Budget provides for coal production of around 53 million tonnes, while the company aims to achieve full-year output of nearly 50 million tonnes. In the first half of the year, coal production totalled 19.45 million tonnes and sales reached 21.1 million tonnes, including exports of 10.33 million tonnes, up 5% year on year, mainly to Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India and Thailand.