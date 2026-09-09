WPIC: Platinum market expected to see 8 mt surplus in 2026

[SMM Precious Metals Express]

South Africa’s PGM mine supply posted a seemingly robust recovery in the first half of this year. However, the latest assessment from Heraeus Precious Metals warns that this should not be interpreted as the start of a long‑term production growth cycle for South Africa’s PGM sector. According to the production index from Statistics South Africa, domestic PGM mine output rose roughly 12% year‑on‑year in H1 2026. Mine productivity increased by merely around 1.5% over the same period, indicating that the bulk of output growth stemmed from the low base caused by heavy rainfall and floods in H1 2025 rather than structural productivity improvements at mines.