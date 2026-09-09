WPIC: Platinum market expected to see 8 mt surplus in 2026

[SMM Precious Metals Express]
ARM released its latest annual results. Core earnings rose 19% year-on-year to ZAR 3.2 billion, net cash increased by 54% to ZAR 10.2 billion, and the group declared a final dividend of ZAR 7 per share. The group’s cash generation capacity improved markedly. Tsundzukani Mhlanga, CFO of ARM, noted that cash inflows reached ZAR 4.2 billion in the reporting period, a sharp jump from only ZAR 45 million in the prior year. Phillip Tobias, CEO of ARM, also announced that the board has approved a ZAR 15.2 billion investment to develop the Bokoni PGM project. Hosting South Africa’s second-largest PGM resource base, the project is expected to have a payback period of around 6.3 years and serves as a key growth asset for the group’s PGM business.