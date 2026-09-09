logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums; downstream inquiries and purchases cautious, limited transaction follow-through [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 13:54
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth prices overall in the doldrums, downstream inquiries and purchases cautious with limited transaction follow-through] Overall, although rare earth price trends and market trading activity weakened in tandem, the overall price decline was limited. Pr-Nd quotes continued to pull back but transaction volumes still showed no sign of expansion, with the buy-sell stalemate persisting. Within medium-heavy rare earths, trading was divergent: terbium saw increased discount-driven shipments, with transactions mostly concentrated in low-priced cargoes, while dysprosium, holmium, and erbium saw steady inquiries and stable quotes. In the short term, the price trend for Pr-Nd products still needs to be assessed against market trading conditions, and is likely to consolidate within a narrow range.

SMM, September 9: Rare earth market prices were broadly in the doldrums today. Specifically, in the oxide market, Pr-Nd oxide prices fell by 1,500 yuan/mt, dysprosium oxide prices were flat, terbium oxide prices fell by 20,000 yuan/mt, gadolinium oxide prices fell by 1,000 yuan/mt, holmium oxide prices were flat, and erbium oxide prices were flat.

In the metal market, Pr-Nd alloy prices fell by 2,500 yuan/mt, dysprosium-iron alloy prices fell by 5,000 yuan/mt, terbium metal prices fell by 25,000 yuan/mt, gadolinium-iron alloy prices fell by 1,000 yuan/mt, holmium-iron prices were flat, and lanthanum-cerium metal (alloy grade) prices were flat.

In markets outside China, this week's FOB prices for Pr-Nd oxide and medium-heavy rare earth products broadly followed the Chinese market lower: terbium oxide FOB and terbium metal FOB each fell by $7/kg, and neodymium oxide FOB fell by $5/kg; praseodymium oxide FOB, dysprosium oxide FOB, Pr-Nd oxide (FOB China), Pr-Nd alloy (FOB China), praseodymium metal FOB, and neodymium metal FOB held steady.

Currently, rare earth market prices are broadly consolidating on a subdued note. Focusing on the Pr-Nd market, Pr-Nd oxide futures prices continued to run in the doldrums, with suppliers trimming offers slightly, but factory quotes remained relatively firm, limiting the overall decline. On the metal side, quotes were lowered slightly in tandem with weaker raw material prices, but downstream magnetic material enterprises were cautious in inquiries and purchases, showed limited acceptance of high-priced cargoes, and actual transactions failed to gain traction. With metal enterprises facing losses, they had limited willingness to concede on prices, leaving buyers and sellers in a stalemate and the market in a wait-and-see mood.

In the medium-heavy rare earth market, terbium products posted the steepest declines. Terbium oxide extended its pullback and terbium metal moved lower in tandem, mainly pressured by persistently blocked high-priced transactions and insufficient downstream acceptance, with more suppliers selling at concessions. Dysprosium products were relatively resilient, with dysprosium oxide holding steady for now; although dysprosium-iron alloy edged lower, the decline on the metal side was relatively limited thanks to raw material cost support. Gadolinium products slipped modestly, while holmium and erbium products remained stable.

Overall, although rare earth price trends and market trading activity weakened in tandem, the overall price decline was limited. Pr-Nd quotes continued to pull back but transactions still showed no volume increase, and the buyer-seller stalemate persisted. Within medium-heavy rare earths, trading was divergent: more suppliers of terbium products sold at concessions, with deals concentrated in low-priced cargoes, while inquiries for dysprosium, holmium, and erbium were steady and quotes held firm. In the near term, Pr-Nd product price trends will still need to be assessed against market trading conditions, and prices may continue to move sideways.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
1 hour ago
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
Read More
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
New Delhi, Moscow seek to expand cooperation from mineral exploration to advanced materials.
1 hour ago
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 9
3 hours ago
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 9
Read More
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 9
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 9
3 hours ago
Brazil, World’s No. 2 Rare Earths Producer, Passes Critical Minerals Bill Tightening Deal Reviews
6 hours ago
Brazil, World’s No. 2 Rare Earths Producer, Passes Critical Minerals Bill Tightening Deal Reviews
Read More
Brazil, World’s No. 2 Rare Earths Producer, Passes Critical Minerals Bill Tightening Deal Reviews
Brazil, World’s No. 2 Rare Earths Producer, Passes Critical Minerals Bill Tightening Deal Reviews
Despite industry warnings that the new rules could dampen foreign investment appetite, Brazil’s Congress has passed a critical minerals bill granting the government greater authority to review mining deals. Latin America’s largest economy holds the world’s second-largest rare earth reserves and is rich in other critical minerals needed for smartphones, EVs, and military drones. The bill now awaits President Lula’s signature. Lula had urged Congress to advance the legislation, incorporating it into his campaign platform centered on national sovereignty. He believes Brazil should not merely export mineral resources widely used across industries, but should also process them domestically to retain more value at home. The bill text approved by the Senate includes the creation of a special committee with the power to approve changes of control at mining companies. This means foreign acquisitions that run counter to the government’s strategic interests could be blocked in the future.
6 hours ago
Related News
news
India, Russia Eye Expanded Mining and Critical Minerals Partnership
Sep 09, 2026 19:06
news
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 9
Sep 09, 2026 17:15
news
Brazil, World’s No. 2 Rare Earths Producer, Passes Critical Minerals Bill Tightening Deal Reviews
Sep 09, 2026 14:11
news
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd oxide futures weakened with lower offers, dysprosium and terbium metals followed the decline, and magnetic material orders remained limited.
Sep 09, 2026 09:55
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here