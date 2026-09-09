Domestic prices strengthen while overseas prices remain stable; aluminum alloy import window nears opening [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Futures: The most-traded cast aluminum alloy 2611 (AD2611) contract opened at yuan 23,805/mt this morning, briefly shot up to an intraday high of 23,830 before quickly pulling back, then consolidated to recover. It closed at yuan 23,745/mt at midday, up 115 yuan, or 0.49%, from the previous settlement of 23,630. After heavy volume early in the session, trading gradually thinned. Open interest rose from 18,804 lots to 18,849 lots, a modest increase of 45 lots, with bulls following cautiously. The intraday average price was yuan 23,767, and the midday close was about 22 yuan below the average price line, with bears slightly in control and bulls and bears broadly balanced overall.

Spot: The ADC12 market held up well today, with SMM ADC12 prices rising by 100 yuan/mt from the previous day to yuan 24,450/mt. The upward adjustment was driven mainly by two factors. First, cost support strengthened, as raw material prices stayed high and tax invoice policies tightened in some regions, keeping overall cost pressure on enterprises rising. Second, demand improved marginally, with market orders recovering somewhat from the earlier period, though the extent was limited and the demand boost was modest. Overall, the industry remains in a pattern led by cost drivers with mild demand recovery as a secondary factor. Enterprises showed a stronger willingness to hold prices firm, but room for further price rises still depends on how much peak-season demand actually materializes.

Imports: Overseas ADC12 offers held steady at $3,050-3,200/mt. As domestic prices strengthened, immediate import losses narrowed further to within 300 yuan/mt.