Platinum futures swing wildly, spot market trading moderate [SMM daily review]

Platinum futures swung wildly today. Geopolitically, renewed tensions between the US and Iran pushed oil prices higher, while precious metals futures mainly consolidated as the market stayed on the sidelines awaiting August CPI data and the US Fed's September meeting for confirmation.

In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2610 closed at 448.1 yuan/g, edging up 0.08%; the price spread between the best ask for SGE platinum 9995 and the GFEX PT2610 contract held near 6 yuan/g.

Spot side, mainstream quotations for platinum were at a discount of 2.5 yuan/g to 2 yuan/g against the PT2610 contract, basically flat from yesterday. Suppliers showed strong willingness to hold prices firm. Deals at the lower end of mainstream quotations were moderate, while bargaining was evident at the higher end, with downstream buyers purchasing as needed. Overall, platinum market trading was normal today.