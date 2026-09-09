logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Shanghai Zinc: Futures consolidate at highs, downstream stays cautious amid high prices [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 11:56
[Shanghai Zinc: Futures Consolidate at Highs; Downstream Stays Cautious] Today, mainstream transaction prices for #0 zinc were concentrated at 27,285-27,440 yuan/mt, with no transactions for Shuangyan, while #1 zinc was mainly traded at 27,215-27,370 yuan/mt. In early trading, quotes against the SMM average price were at premiums of 40-50 yuan/mt, with no quotes against futures yet...

SMM, September 9:

     Today, mainstream transaction prices for #0 zinc were concentrated at 27,285~27,440 yuan/mt, with no transactions for Shuangyan, while #1 zinc was mainly traded at 27,215~27,370 yuan/mt. In the morning session, market quotes against the SMM average price were at premiums of 40~50 yuan/mt, with no quotes against futures. In the second trading session, ordinary domestic brands were quoted at a discount of 60 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, silver was quoted at a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and the high-priced Shuangyan brand had no quotes against the 2610 contract. Today, the purchasing sentiment for refined zinc in the Shanghai region was 1.78, while the selling sentiment was 2.46. In the morning, zinc ingot prices consolidated at highs on the futures market, continuing to suppress downstream purchasing sentiment. Today, downstream enterprises remained mostly on the sidelines, the overall spot market atmosphere was sluggish, spot trades were mainly between traders, and market premiums remained weak.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
High Zinc Prices Suppress Spot Market, Guangdong Trading Quiet Amid Weak Demand
2 hours ago
High Zinc Prices Suppress Spot Market, Guangdong Trading Quiet Amid Weak Demand
Read More
High Zinc Prices Suppress Spot Market, Guangdong Trading Quiet Amid Weak Demand
High Zinc Prices Suppress Spot Market, Guangdong Trading Quiet Amid Weak Demand
[SMM Flash]: High zinc prices continue to suppress spot market consumption. Spot trading in Guangdong remained quiet today. Galvanizing plants and zinc die-casting alloy producers showed weak purchasing appetite amid elevated prices. End-user traditional hardware component manufacturers are also significantly squeezed by high raw material costs. Market sources noted these factories are facing certain risks of production cuts or suspensions.
2 hours ago
SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise; Watch for Arrivals of Zinc Ingots Outside China [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
4 hours ago
SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise; Watch for Arrivals of Zinc Ingots Outside China [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
Read More
SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise; Watch for Arrivals of Zinc Ingots Outside China [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise; Watch for Arrivals of Zinc Ingots Outside China [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
[SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise; Watch for Arrivals of Zinc Ingot Outside China] The most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 27,500 yuan/mt. After the open, SHFE zinc consolidated around the daily average, then bulls added positions, driving SHFE zinc higher to a high of 27,745 yuan/mt. It closed up at 27,735 yuan/mt, up 205 yuan/mt, or 0.74%.....
4 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 09)
4 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 09)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 09)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 09)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 09 Sep , 2026
4 hours ago
Related News
news
High Zinc Prices Suppress Spot Market, Guangdong Trading Quiet Amid Weak Demand
Sep 09, 2026 17:42
news
SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise; Watch for Arrivals of Zinc Ingots Outside China [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
Sep 09, 2026 16:33
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 09)
Sep 09, 2026 16:00
news
Zinc Oxide Operating Rate Edges Up in August: How Has the Market Performed Recently Amid High Zinc Prices?
Sep 09, 2026 14:30
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Shanghai Zinc: Futures consolidate at highs, downstream stays cautious amid high prices [SMM Midday Commentary] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)