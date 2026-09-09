Ningbo Zinc: Traders Sell Casually, Market Trading Remains Sluggish [SMM Midday Commentary]

SMM, September 9:
The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 27,295-27,420 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 65 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and at a premium of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. The Ningbo region mainly quoted against the 2610 contract. In the first session, Qilin was quoted at a discount of 60-50 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Anning at a discount of 80-50 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Honglu-v (99.998) at a discount of 40 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the second session, traders' quotes were flat compared with the previous session. Zinc prices on the futures market consolidated at highs. Today, downstream manufacturers in Ningbo mostly remained on the sidelines, with overall limited inquiries. Traders took a laid-back approach to selling, and spot quotes were basically flat from yesterday. Market trading remained sluggish.