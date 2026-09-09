Ballymore Resources reported new silver-lead-zinc-indium results from Torpy’s in North Queensland. BTPRC013 returned 7m from 44m grading 7.60% lead, 3.27% zinc, 170.0g/t silver and 2.9g/t indium, including 2m from 46m at 25.88% lead, 10.08% zinc, 580.4g/t silver and 8.7g/t indium. BTPRC012 returned 20m from 38m at 1.80% lead, 1.05% zinc, 43.0g/t silver and 1.0g/t indium. The holes extended mineralisation 40m up-dip.

The results form part of a 22-hole, 2,609m program completed in May–June 2026, with further assays pending. Three other holes returned no significant high-grade mineralisation. All intervals are down-hole lengths; true widths remain unconfirmed and may be up to 50% less. A drone magnetic survey is planned to commence in September to identify further targets.