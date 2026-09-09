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Ballymore Extends Torpy’s Mineralisation 40m Up-Dip with High-Grade Lead-Zinc Results

Published: Sep 9, 2026 11:44

Ballymore Resources reported new silver-lead-zinc-indium results from Torpy’s in North Queensland. BTPRC013 returned 7m from 44m grading 7.60% lead, 3.27% zinc, 170.0g/t silver and 2.9g/t indium, including 2m from 46m at 25.88% lead, 10.08% zinc, 580.4g/t silver and 8.7g/t indium. BTPRC012 returned 20m from 38m at 1.80% lead, 1.05% zinc, 43.0g/t silver and 1.0g/t indium. The holes extended mineralisation 40m up-dip.

The results form part of a 22-hole, 2,609m program completed in May–June 2026, with further assays pending. Three other holes returned no significant high-grade mineralisation. All intervals are down-hole lengths; true widths remain unconfirmed and may be up to 50% less. A drone magnetic survey is planned to commence in September to identify further targets.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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