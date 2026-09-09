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[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU Stainless Slab Imports Bypass Tariffs; ArcelorMittal Ends Duisburg Steelmaking

Published: Sep 9, 2026 09:43
The EU's steel safeguard measures impose a 50% out-of-quota duty on finished stainless steel imports, but semi-finished slabs remain largely outside their scope, creating a significant gap. Indonesian stainless steel slabs continue to flow into Europe in large volumes: Indonesia exported approximately 330,000 tonnes of stainless steel slabs to Italy in 2025, with EU-bound shipments already exceeding 123,000 tonnes this year, as European mills, particularly in Italy, import Indonesian semi-finished slabs for local rolling and processing to bypass the tariff burden on direct finished product imports. Meanwhile, Eurostat data shows EU stainless steel flat product imports fell 35% YoY in H1 2026, with overall stainless imports down 21%, as market uncertainty created by protectionist policies dampened buying appetite. ArcelorMittal's announcement of crude steel production closure at Duisburg further highlights the double standard in EU steel policy — European major producers simultaneously lobbying for finished product protection while importing large volumes of semi-finished material to circumvent the very quotas and tariffs created for their benefit, with the Commission turning a blind eye. Critics note that the melt-and-pour rule taking effect October 1 may be the first genuine policy tool capable of closing this loophole, by requiring traceability back to the original melting location regardless of where subsequent processing occurs.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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