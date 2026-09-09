[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU Stainless Slab Imports Bypass Tariffs; ArcelorMittal Ends Duisburg Steelmaking

The EU's steel safeguard measures impose a 50% out-of-quota duty on finished stainless steel imports, but semi-finished slabs remain largely outside their scope, creating a significant gap. Indonesian stainless steel slabs continue to flow into Europe in large volumes: Indonesia exported approximately 330,000 tonnes of stainless steel slabs to Italy in 2025, with EU-bound shipments already exceeding 123,000 tonnes this year, as European mills, particularly in Italy, import Indonesian semi-finished slabs for local rolling and processing to bypass the tariff burden on direct finished product imports. Meanwhile, Eurostat data shows EU stainless steel flat product imports fell 35% YoY in H1 2026, with overall stainless imports down 21%, as market uncertainty created by protectionist policies dampened buying appetite. ArcelorMittal's announcement of crude steel production closure at Duisburg further highlights the double standard in EU steel policy — European major producers simultaneously lobbying for finished product protection while importing large volumes of semi-finished material to circumvent the very quotas and tariffs created for their benefit, with the Commission turning a blind eye. Critics note that the melt-and-pour rule taking effect October 1 may be the first genuine policy tool capable of closing this loophole, by requiring traceability back to the original melting location regardless of where subsequent processing occurs.