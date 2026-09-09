NBS data showed that in August 2026, national industrial producer prices rose 3.8% YoY and 0.4% MoM. Industrial producer purchase prices rose 5.8% YoY and 0.3% MoM. On average for January-August, industrial producer prices rose 2.0% YoY, while industrial producer purchase prices rose 3.2%.

In August, within industrial producer prices, producer goods prices rose 5.0% YoY, contributing about 3.92 percentage points to the overall increase in industrial producer prices. Among them, mining industry prices rose 17.8%, raw material industry prices rose 6.7%, and processing industry prices rose 3.1%. Consumer goods prices fell 0.5%, contributing about 0.1 percentage points to the overall decline in industrial producer prices. Among them, food prices fell 2.3%, clothing prices fell 1.2%, general daily goods prices fell 0.8%, and durable consumer goods prices rose 1.2%. Within industrial producer purchase prices, non-ferrous metal materials and wire prices rose 19.8%, fuel and power prices rose 9.8%, chemical raw material prices rose 9.5%, textile raw material prices rose 3.8%, and ferrous metal material prices rose 0.3%; building materials and non-metallic prices fell 3.2%, and agricultural by-product prices fell 0.5%.