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[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's JSL Inks Pact with Japan's JFE Steel to Boost Ferritic Stainless Manufacturing

Published: Sep 9, 2026 09:26
India's Jindal Stainless (JSL) announced on September 7 the signing of an agreement with Japan's JFE Steel to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for select ferritic stainless steel grades. Under the pact, JFE Steel will leverage its decades of ferritic stainless steel expertise to support JSL in improving product quality and manufacturing practices for the specified grades. Ferritic stainless steel is widely used in automotive components, railway coaches, kitchen equipment, industrial machinery, and construction — making it an important high-value growth segment. JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the partnership aims to build capabilities that create greater value for customers by strengthening people, processes, and practices. The agreement comes as global stainless steel demand continues to rise across automotive, infrastructure, railways, and process industries.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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