[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Malaysia Initiates Anti-Dumping Investigation on Cold-Rolled Stainless Steel from Indonesia

Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) formally published a notice in the Federal Government Gazette (P.U.(B) 331) on September 9, 2026, initiating an anti-dumping investigation (Case AD 03/26) into cold-rolled stainless steel products in coils, sheets, or any other form originating or exported from Indonesia, pursuant to Section 20 of the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993. The petition was lodged by Bahru Stainless Sdn. Bhd., based in Johor, on behalf of the Malaysian industry. Subject merchandise falls under HS/AHTN codes 7219.31–7219.35, 7219.90, and 7220.20 series. The petitioner alleges significant dumping margins with evidence of injury including increased import volumes, market share loss, price undercutting and depression, reduced sales and capacity utilization, and inventory buildup. All interested parties must submit questionnaire responses and views via the TRIMA system within 30 days of the gazette publication.