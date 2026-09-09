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[Real Estate Firms See Marginal Cash Flow Improvement as Industry Structure Undergoes Accelerated Restructuring]

Published: Sep 9, 2026 09:23

In the 2026 semi-annual reporting season, the real estate industry exhibited a distinctive financial phenomenon: publicly listed real estate firms generally saw improved operating cash flow, yet overall profitability continued to decline, with a pronounced divergence between winners and laggards. This divergence between profit and cash flow is the combined result of accounting rules, industry cycle adjustments, and shifts in corporate operating strategies.

Notably, with the implementation of the "8·28" property market policy, the institutionalization of completed-home sales, a substantial increase in presale thresholds, and the comprehensive tightening of capital supervision, the traditional collection and financing logic of real estate firms has been fundamentally altered. Going forward, industry competition will accelerate the concentration of resources toward high-quality leading developers. Experts suggest that when assessing the fundamentals of real estate firms at present, collection quality, liquidity safety, and debt risk should be given top priority. Semi-annual reports show that in H1 this year, real estate firms' cash flow improved markedly. According to Wind statistics, among the 92 publicly listed firms included in the Shenwan Real Estate Development Index, the average net cash flow from operating activities rose from 316 million yuan in the same period last year to 736 million yuan, and the median also increased to some extent. In contrast, the overall profit performance of these 92 listed real estate firms continued to decline. Among the aforementioned firms, only Greenland Holdings achieved an increase in net profit attributable to the parent company, and that was due to a narrowing of losses.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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