[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Italian Steel Market Resumes Post-Summer, Stainless Demand Remains Weak

Italy's steel market has gradually resumed after the summer break, though demand remains weak with geopolitical tensions and high energy costs continuing to weigh on sentiment. In stainless flat steel, July saw weak shipments and prices; while H1 price increases were achieved on the back of tighter import availability, distributors struggled to pass costs downstream, keeping margins under pressure. Alloy surcharges for 304 and 316 grades have been raised for September, but the post-summer period will provide a key test for European mills' higher-price strategy as weak consumption and elevated inventories could limit the market's ability to absorb further increases. Stainless tubular and long products continue to face difficulties, while stainless flats have shown better value resilience on recovering average prices. From October 1, importers must document the melt-and-pour country of origin for imported steel.