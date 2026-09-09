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【Flash | Sierra Gorda H1FY2026 Molybdenum Output Rises 6% on Higher Recovery】

Published: Sep 9, 2026 08:24
Source: SMM
KGHM Polska Miedź (KGHM) reported H1FY2026 molybdenum output at Sierra Gorda of 1.8 million lb (about 816 tonnes) on its 55% attributable basis, equivalent to roughly 1,484 tonnes on a 100% mine basis, up 6% YoY. Q2 output was 0.9 million lb (about 408 tonnes), equivalent to around 742 tonnes on a 100% basis, down 25% YoY. Higher molybdenum recovery offset lower ore grades and reduced throughput. KGHM set Sierra Gorda’s FY2026 molybdenum production budget at 2.1 million lb (about 953 tonnes) on the same 55% basis, equivalent to about 1,732 tonnes at 100%. With 1.8 million lb already produced in H1FY2026, the mine had achieved about 86% of its full-year molybdenum budget.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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