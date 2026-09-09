[SMM Stainless Steel Daily Review] Stainless steel futures drive spot price recovery, September peak season demand weak, insufficient upward momentum

[SMM Stainless Steel Daily Review] Stainless steel futures drive spot price recovery, September peak season demand remains weak with insufficient upward momentum According to SMM on September 7, SS futures ended the previous downward trend of hitting bottom and began a strengthening rebound. By the close, the most-traded SS contract settled at 13,885 yuan/mt. In the spot market, although the traditional "September-October peak season" demand recovery fell short of expectations, driven by SS futures stopping falling and strengthening, low-priced discounted cargo in the market continued to decrease, and spot quotes recovered somewhat. However, the current market is supported only by just-in-time procurement, and the momentum for further price increases remains weak. SS futures most-traded contract. At 10:15 a.m., SS2610 was quoted at 13,895 yuan/mt, up 25 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Spot premiums for 304/2B in Wuxi were in the range of 475-775 yuan/mt. In the spot market, the average price of cold-rolled 201/2B coils in Wuxi remained flat; for cold-rolled mill-edge 304/2B coils, the average price in Wuxi rose 25 yuan/mt, and the average price in Foshan rose 25 yuan/mt; cold-rolled 316L/2B coil prices in Wuxi remained flat; hot-rolled 316L/NO.1 coil quotes in Wuxi remained flat; cold-rolled 430/2B coils in both Wuxi and Foshan remained flat. This week, stainless steel futures continued the overall weak trend and broke down further. The "September peak season" traditional consumption period officially began, but expectations of demand recovery fell through, market sentiment turned pessimistic and bearish, SS futures came under pressure and weakened, with the weekly low briefly dipping below 13,700 yuan/mt. The market valuation center continued to pull back, and bearish sentiment dominated. The spot market followed...