GACC: China's January-August copper ore and concentrate imports totaled 19.49 million mt, down 2.8% YoY

The latest data released by the General Administration of Customs on September 8 showed that China's copper ore and concentrate imports in August were 2.508 million mt, with cumulative imports of copper ore and concentrates in January-August at 19.4915 million mt, down 2.8% YoY; China's unwrought copper and copper semis imports in August were 381,900 mt, with cumulative imports of unwrought copper and copper semis in January-August at 3.2971 million mt, down 6.7% YoY.
On the export side, China's unwrought aluminum and aluminum semis exports in August were 625,600 mt, with cumulative exports of unwrought aluminum and aluminum semis in January-August at 4.665 million mt, up 16.7% YoY.
Detailed data are as follows (unit: RMB 100 million):
|Product
|Unit
|August
|January-August cumulative
|January-August 2025 cumulative
|Cumulative YoY ±%
|Volume
|Value
|Volume
|Value
|Volume
|Value
|Volume
|Value
|Imports
|Copper ore and concentrates
|10kt
|250.8
|636.12
|1949.15
|4949.95
|2006.26
|3853.44
|-2.8
|28.5
|Unwrought copper and copper semis
|10kt
|38.19
|375.6
|329.71
|3088.98
|353.29
|2502.01
|-6.7
|23.5
|Exports
|Unwrought aluminum and aluminum semis
|10kt
|62.56
|172.35
|466.5
|1288.97
|399.59
|991.85
|16.7
|30
Note: "Flash" data are preliminary monthly aggregate figures from customs statistics, subject to the official monthly data formed after correcting errors in the original statistical data.
(Wenhua Comprehensive)