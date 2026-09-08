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[SMM Computing Power News] Monthly rental of Atlas 300V full system in South China at 2,500 yuan, deployed in carrier data center awaiting lease

Published: Sep 8, 2026 18:23
SMM has learned that a data center in South China has launched Atlas 300V full-server rentals, configured with eight 24G accelerator cards and 1TB of memory, on a one-year contract with one month's rent as deposit, at a monthly rate of 2,500 yuan per server, equivalent to about 313 yuan per card per month. By comparison, 4090 full servers were priced at 7,000 yuan per server per month during the same period, and A100 40G bare metal ranged from 7,000 to 10,000 yuan per server per month, making this offering less than 40% of those rates. SMM believes this model is positioned for edge computing and light inference, clearly differentiated from training-oriented domestic cards. The domestic computing power price spectrum has now extended from 2,500 yuan to 19,000 yuan for the 910B series, a span of more than sevenfold.

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