[SMM Computing Power Daily] Kunlunxin R200 Quoted at 2,650 Yuan, Domestic Inference Hits Low Price Range

SMM, September 8:

Domestic inference computing power: Kunlunxin R200 full-server monthly rental reported at 2,650 yuan, nearly 90% lower than the 910B series

SMM learned that full-server resources equipped with 8 Kunlunxin R200 (16G) cards have appeared for rent in the South China market, configured with 1TB memory and dual NVMe data drives, with a one-year contract, one month deposit and one month payment, at a monthly rent of 2,650 yuan per unit, equivalent to about 331 yuan per card per month. This price is only about one-fifth of the domestic Ascend 910B2 monthly rent of 12,000–17,000 yuan over the same period, and less than 40% of the 4090 full-server monthly rent of 7,000 yuan. The R200 has 16G of video memory and is positioned for lightweight inference. The trend of tiered pricing for domestic computing power by use case and video memory has appeared for the first time in the form of a standalone card model.

H20: Used eight-card modules quoted at 1.25 million yuan, only an 11% discount from new; full-server integration cost structure becoming clear

SMM learned that a used equipment recycler has quoted 1.25 million yuan per set for H20 96G eight-card modules, with an initial full-server quote of 1.9 million yuan per unit for the same batch. In South China, new full servers of the same specification were simultaneously quoted at 2.4 million yuan per unit. Compared with the early-September South China new module quote of 1.4 million yuan per set, the used module discount is 150,000 yuan, or only about 11%. The full-server premium over modules of 650,000–1 million yuan mainly comes from other server components and integration costs. SMM believes that the H20 used market shows strong value retention, and the cost structure of full-server quotes is becoming clearer.

H100/H200 full servers: Channel prices consolidating at highs for about 10 days; futures bundled with spot sales model continues

SMM learned that H100 eight-card full-server channel quotes have risen to about 3.2 million yuan per unit, while H200 full-server quotes remain stable at 5.35 million–5.4 million yuan per unit. Channel feedback indicates the past 10 days have been in a "can't rise further" consolidation state. Meanwhile, circulating quotes show that 256 H200 units in Northwest China were leased at a five-year closed-end monthly rate of 128,000 yuan, and a channel completed signing for a new batch of 32 H200 units and 8 H100 units of spot cargo. High-priced spot cargo has spurred the continuation of bundled sales models—one channel requires buyers to sign futures contracts for 16 or 32 units for every 2 units of spot purchased, with a 30% prepayment ratio.

4090: Shufan Cloud Chain monthly rental quote moves up from 7,800 yuan to 8,000 yuan; channel end edges up slightly

SMM learned that a channel's 4090 24G full-server monthly rental quote moved up from 7,800 yuan at end-August to 8,000 yuan, a single increase of 200 yuan. On the same day, multiple channels observed batch spot supply of 4090 turbo/fan cards expanding to the hundreds-to-thousands range, with tax-inclusive bids concentrated at 46,000–47,000 yuan per card, and supply volume significantly larger than the same period in August. The slight rise in retail rental rates coexists with ample bulk supply, and quote divergence at the channel end continues.

DDR5 server memory: Two-way buying and selling remains active; high-frequency modules and domestic CXMT modules enter circulation

SMM learned that multiple channels are active in both buying and selling DDR5 server memory: SK 32G 4800 pulled-from-servers units are bid at 7,800 yuan tax-inclusive, and SK 64G 3200 units are bid at 5,350 yuan tax-inclusive. Buying activity is strong for 5600/6400 high-frequency modules, and domestic CXMT 32G 5600 DDR5 has entered mainstream channel sourcing lists for the first time.

Market news: DGX Spark desktop AI supercomputer quoted at 35,500 yuan; 910B relocation demand emerges

SMM learned that 20 units of the desktop-grade AI supercomputer NVIDIA DGX Spark (Blackwell architecture) are quoted at 35,500 yuan per unit tax-inclusive for cash spot, marking the entry of desktop supercomputers into batch spot circulation. On the same day, a new lead emerged on the demand side for domestic computing power relocation leasing—a smart computing cloud enterprise is seeking to rent 910B4 full-server resources that can be relocated to Guiyang, with a one-year closed-end contract. Relocatable 910B spot supply is scarce in the market, and the relocation attribute has become a bottleneck in matching.

SMM analysis: Today's market showed two independent signals. First, the domestic computing power price gradient has begun to stratify by "use case + video memory"—the emergence of the R200 full-server monthly rent of 2,650 yuan has made the "high-end training/lightweight inference" price ladder visible for the first time in the form of a standalone card model, forming a structural difference from the previous model-based stratification of 910B2/B3/B4. Second, at the high-end spot end, high prices consolidating at highs combined with bundled sales have put buyers and sellers in a stalemate phase of waiting for policy easing and new supply arrivals. Strong used-market value retention (H20 module discount of only 11%) reflects that spot circulation remains primarily driven by rigid demand, with bulk supply expectations tight. The divergence between 4090 retail rental rates and bulk spot quotes shows that this model has developed different price discovery paths between retail and institutional clients.