[SMM HRC Arrivals] Arrivals Mixed WoW This Week

SMM Steel, Sep 8 – According to SMM statistics, total shipments of mainstream market resources are estimated at 193,900 mt this week, down 1.27% WoW. By market:

Table 1: Mainstream Market Arrivals Comparison

Source: SMM Steel

Shanghai market: HRC shipments in the Shanghai market declined WoW this week. Specifically, arrivals of northern resources edged down from earlier highs; southern resources moved sideways. Overall, arrivals decreased. Looking ahead, with a suitable price difference between north and south China, northern resource arrivals will increase next week; southern resources will remain largely stable, and overall arrivals may rebound.

Chart-1: Shanghai Market Arrivals

Source: SMM Steel

Lecong market: Shipments to Lecong increased this week. Specifically, arrivals from North China remained low, while shipments of mainstream resource WG rose MoM at the start of the month. Combined, overall arrivals posted some growth. Looking ahead, northern resource arrivals will remain low in the short term, while local mainstream resources will continue to maintain high shipment levels at full production. Arrivals in South China are expected to continue growing in the short term.

Chart-2: Lecong Market Arrivals

Source: SMM Steel

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