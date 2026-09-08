Limited Price Adjustment Repair; Titanium Dioxide Market Remains in the Doldrums [SMM Titanium Spot Express]

SMM, September 8:

SMM, September 8: The SMM titanium dioxide index was reported at 14,080 yuan/mt. Mainstream quotations for rutile titanium dioxide in the market ranged from 12,500 to 14,800 yuan/mt, with an average price of 13,650 yuan/mt; anatase titanium dioxide was quoted at 12,000-13,000 yuan/mt, and chloride-process titanium dioxide at 15,300-17,000 yuan/mt. Titanium dioxide prices remained flat today compared with yesterday.

The titanium dioxide market remained stable today. Although some previously low-priced cargoes saw corrective price adjustments, demand improved only slightly from the earlier period. The market was dominated by contract deliveries to long-established customers, and procurement did not see explosive growth. Market participants remained cautious and watchful regarding a recovery, waiting to see whether raw material costs and actual downstream demand could show substantive improvement. Overall, in the absence of clear drivers, titanium dioxide prices are expected to remain stable in the short term.