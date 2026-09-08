SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 8

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices continued to edge lower, with suppliers still leaving room for concessions in their quotes. Downstream inquiries and purchases turned more cautious, and actual trading activity remained limited. Gadolinium oxide quotes softened slightly, as suppliers showed a somewhat greater willingness to lower prices, and market transactions were relatively weak. Pr-Nd alloy prices remained in the doldrums in the afternoon, mainly dragged down by the pullback in Pr-Nd oxide prices. Downstream magnetic material enterprises held a strong wait-and-see sentiment, high-priced deals were blocked, and trading was stagnant. Gadolinium-iron alloy quotes were also revised downward in tandem, affected by the stagnant high-priced transactions in the market and the pullback in gadolinium oxide prices.