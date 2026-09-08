[Solid-State Battery: ProLogium Technology Mass-Produces High-Energy-Density All-Solid-State Battery Gen3.5 Reaching 381 Wh/kg and 903 Wh/L]

Approximately $1.4 billion! India plans 130 billion rupee battery component incentive program
Recently, according to India's Business Standard, the Indian government is formulating an advanced battery component incentive program totaling approximately 130 billion rupees (about $1.4 billion). The program's incentive scope covers key battery cell components, including cathode and anode active materials, electrolyte, separators, and copper foil. According to sources familiar with the matter, the program has completed inter-ministerial consultations and is about to be submitted to the Ministry of Finance's Expenditure Finance Committee for approval.