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[Solid-State Battery: ProLogium Technology Mass-Produces High-Energy-Density All-Solid-State Battery Gen3.5 Reaching 381 Wh/kg and 903 Wh/L]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 17:16
[Solid-State Battery: ProLogium Technology Mass-Produces High-Energy-Density All-Solid-State Battery Gen3.5 Reaching 381 Wh/kg and 903 Wh/L] On September 2, 2026, ProLogium Technology announced that its latest Gen3.5 lithium ceramic battery (LCB) has entered mass production at its Giga-level industrial platform in Taiwan. According to a third-party TÜV test report, the 185.4 Ah large-format cell achieves a volumetric energy density of 903 Wh/L and a gravimetric energy density of 381 Wh/kg, and is classified as an all-solid-state battery under the GB/T43568-2026 standard. Building on more than a decade of commercial mass-production experience and a scalable Giga-level manufacturing platform constructed across three generations of production lines, it meets the demands of EVs and other high-performance applications for lightweight design, driving range, and fast recharging, and will be extended to the Gen4 all-inorganic electrolyte system. On January 23, 2024, the Taoyuan base in Taiwan invested TWD 4.2 billion, approximately CNY 960 million, to build its first production line and begin solid-state battery production. Initial capacity is 0.5 GWh per year, sufficient for 14,000 EVs, with a final scale of 2 GWh.

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[Solid-State Battery: ProLogium Technology Mass-Produces High-Energy-D - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)