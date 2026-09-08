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[Brief Comment on Chinese Iron Ore] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area may edge up slightly

Published: Sep 8, 2026 17:13
Iron ore concentrates in the Tangshan area are relatively stable, with 66% grade dry basis, tax-inclusive EXW prices at 960-970 yuan/mt. On the supply side, overall resources at mines and beneficiation plants are relatively tight, providing some support to ore prices. On the demand side, hot metal production of local steel mill blast furnaces remains at a relatively high level, continuing to support demand for iron ore concentrates.

Iron ore concentrates in the Tangshan area are relatively stable, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates priced at 960-970 yuan/mt on a dry basis including tax EXW. Mines and beneficiation plants currently have relatively tight overall resources, providing some support to ore prices. On the demand side, hot metal production of local steel mill blast furnaces remains at a relatively high level, continuing to support demand for iron ore concentrates. Coupled with the recent notable rise in imported iron ore prices, this may drive local iron ore concentrate prices upward. Overall, local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to have some room for upward exploration in the short term. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[Brief Comment on Chinese Iron Ore] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area may edge up slightly - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)