[Brief Comment on Chinese Iron Ore] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area may edge up slightly

Iron ore concentrates in the Tangshan area are relatively stable, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates priced at 960-970 yuan/mt on a dry basis including tax EXW. Mines and beneficiation plants currently have relatively tight overall resources, providing some support to ore prices. On the demand side, hot metal production of local steel mill blast furnaces remains at a relatively high level, continuing to support demand for iron ore concentrates. Coupled with the recent notable rise in imported iron ore prices, this may drive local iron ore concentrate prices upward. Overall, local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to have some room for upward exploration in the short term. [SMM Steel]