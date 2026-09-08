August Market Analysis: Sodium-Ion Battery Electrolyte Advances, Cell Recovery Signals Strengthen

Entering August, the sodium-ion battery industry chain continued its upward momentum. The divergent pattern at the cathode and anode segments—"cathode undersupply, hard carbon anode volume up and price down"—continued to play out, while the electrolyte and battery cell segments in the middle of the industry chain exhibited their own operating logic: electrolyte shipments remained stable, awaiting demand release; battery cell production accelerated its ramp-up, with growth signals becoming more definitive. The transmission characteristic of "tight materials upstream, midstream and downstream gearing up" is emerging as the core focus of the current sodium-ion battery market.

I. Electrolyte: Ample Capacity Flexibility, Awaiting Q4 Volume Release

According to SMM survey, sodium-ion battery electrolyte shipments in August maintained a stable trend, up 4% MoM and up 6% YoY. From the competitive landscape perspective, some enterprises focused on top battery cell clients and held a relatively high market share in sodium-ion battery electrolyte shipments; others pursued a low-price strategy, leveraging price advantages to secure larger shares. Meanwhile, traditional lithium battery electrolyte leaders still attached low importance to the sodium-ion battery business, with related shipments accounting for a negligible proportion of their lithium battery business, and their willingness to enter the segment had yet to materialize.

From the supply-demand structure perspective, the core capacity gap in the sodium-ion battery industry is currently concentrated in the cathode and anode segments, especially the anode sector, while electrolyte capacity flexibility is relatively large. Moreover, switching lithium battery production lines to sodium-ion battery production only requires cleaning the lines and replacing raw materials, with no equipment upgrades needed. The conversion threshold is low, and most industry players do not separately account for conversion costs, leaving substantial capacity flexibility going forward.

On the pricing front, sodium-ion battery electrolyte continued its slight downward trend, with further downside room expected as economies of scale take effect and formulation optimization progresses. It is worth noting that electrolyte enterprises have weaker bargaining power vis-à-vis battery cell makers compared with cathode and anode producers. Without proprietary cost-effective formulations, their pricing power is difficult to effectively enhance. Formulation capability will be the key for electrolyte enterprises to build competitive moats.

Looking ahead, if demand from major downstream battery cell clients ramps up as expected in Q4, sodium-ion battery electrolyte shipments are expected to see a quantum leap, which would also drive traditional lithium battery electrolyte enterprises to channel more spare capacity into the sodium-ion battery track. By then, industry player expansion and cost-reduction competition may intensify simultaneously, and enterprises with formulation advantages and client stickiness are expected to benefit first. SMM expects sodium-ion battery electrolyte production in September to increase 6% MoM and 85% YoY.

II. Battery Cells: ESS Takes Over from Small Power with Stabilized Volume and Price, Profit Recovery Approaching

In August, the sodium-ion battery cell market showed clearer signs of recovery, with production up 19% MoM and surging 128% YoY. Sodium-ion battery enterprises are gradually ramping up cell capacity, the commercial ESS market has entered the order ramp-up phase, and downstream demand is showing deterministic growth. Notably, despite the demand rebound, producers are mostly maintaining regular production pace supplemented by inventory reserves, with top-tier players keeping standard safety stock equivalent to 10-15 days of production cycle, enabling rapid response to downstream replenishment requests.

From the demand structure perspective, energy storage is replacing small power as the core engine driving the industry chain. Two-wheeler and small power scenarios remain steady, while niche demand in agricultural machinery, automotive start-stop, base station backup power, and low-speed three- and four-wheel mobility is also expanding. On the ESS side, some enterprises initiated commissioning of cell production lines at the end of Q2, providing clear guidance for H2 cell demand.

On price and cost, sodium-ion battery cell quotes remained broadly stable in August, with no widespread price cuts by producers. A few manufacturers plan to moderately lower selling prices to quickly boost shipments and expand market coverage. On the cost side, hard carbon prices remain elevated but supply is ample overall, cathode materials saw slight price increases, and the material cost reduction expectations since the beginning of the year have yet to materialize. Coupled with persistently low cell yields on some production lines and high unit material consumption, cell-side profit recovery still awaits joint realization of yield improvement and material cost reduction.

Three key marginal variables warrant attention: First, supply chain safety incidents have been frequent, new capacity has yet to come online, and downstream battery cell manufacturers are simultaneously validating multiple next-generation cathode products. Product premiums during the validation period are limited, which may intensify supply switching costs in the short term. Second, capacity expansion paths are diverging, with most producers inclined to adopt toll processing models for the overproduction portion of in-hand projects, while some manufacturers insist on proprietary customized production lines to ensure product compatibility and delivery stability. Third, the export side remains in the trial phase, with export orders progressing in small batches through system integration, and the impact of the energy storage consumption tax policy officially implemented from September remains to be seen. Looking ahead, with concentrated delivery of energy storage projects in Q4 and new capacity of leading battery cell clients coming online, sodium-ion battery cell shipments are expected to rise quarter by quarter, and the industry may enter an inflection stage of "volume up, prices stable, profitability gradually recovering." SMM expects sodium-ion battery cell shipments to increase 22% MoM and 166% YoY in September.

III. Summary

Overall, in August, the sodium-ion electrolyte and battery cell segments exhibited an operating pattern of "electrolyte building momentum, battery cells accelerating." On the electrolyte side, capacity elasticity is ample and the barrier to switching production is low, so there is no short-term supply concern; however, bargaining power is weak and profitability is under pressure, with the opportunity for a step-change in volume hinging on downstream volume release in Q4. On the battery cell side, the energy storage engine has already started production, and while volume and prices are stabilizing, profitability recovery remains constrained by sluggish material cost reductions and yield ramp-up. Going forward, as energy storage projects are delivered in a concentrated manner and new anode and cathode capacity comes online successively, the sodium-ion battery industry chain is expected to achieve bottom-up transmission of volume and profit, and enterprises with formulation advantages, capacity deployment, and client binding will be the first to navigate the cycle and realize growth.