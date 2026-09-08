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[SMM Analysis] Lithium Carbonate Prices Dip, Chile Exports 24,100 mt in August

Published: Sep 8, 2026 16:56
Source: SMM

Today, SMM battery-grade lithium carbonate spot prices drifted lower from the previous working day. The lithium carbonate 2701 contract opened higher today at 143,000 yuan/mt. After the open, bulls quickly pushed prices up, with the price shooting up to 144,700 yuan/mt to hit a new intraday high, before encountering selling pressure from bears and pulling back. In the morning session, prices fluctuated around the average price line, briefly dipping to 141,700 yuan/mt to hit a new intraday low. Around midday, prices rebounded in consolidation, trading in the 142,500-143,500 yuan range. In the afternoon, bulls and bears tussled repeatedly, and in late trading, bulls concentrated their efforts, quickly lifting prices to around 143,500 yuan/mt. The contract ultimately closed up 1.34% at 143,500 yuan/mt, with open interest increasing by 3,580 lots.

In the spot market, downstream buyers made just-in-time procurement at lower prices, while some material plants remained cautious and wait-and-see. Upstream lithium chemical plants continued to hold spot order prices firm, with some still quoting at 155,000 yuan/mt or above. Overall, market inquiries and actual transactions remained relatively stable.

According to Chile customs export data, Chile's total lithium carbonate exports in August 2026 were 24,100 mt, up 3.07% MoM and up 42.48% YoY. Of this, exports to China were 14,261 mt, down 5.25% MoM but up 9.85% YoY; exports to South Korea were 6,630 mt, up 64.8% MoM and up 118.86% YoY; exports to Japan were 1,164 mt, down 26.75% MoM but up 112.2% YoY. In August 2026, Chile's total lithium sulfate exports to China were 16,300 mt, up 111.83% MoM and up 136.24% YoY. 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Chile's lithium carbonate exports in August 2026 totaled 24,100 mt, with lithium sulfate exports at 16,300 mt
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[SMM Analysis] Lithium Carbonate Prices Dip, Chile Exports 24,100 mt in August - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)