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SHFE Cast Aluminium Alloy Inventory Rises to 23,133 Tonnes on September 8

Published: Sep 8, 2026 16:51
Source: SMM
SMM Flash News: According to SHFE data, on September 8, the total registered warehouse receipts for cast aluminium alloy stood at 23,133 tonnes, up 244 tonnes from the previous trading day. By region, Shanghai posted 1,625 tonnes (unchanged day‑on‑day); Guangdong 1,580 tonnes (down 59 tonnes); Jiangsu 7,149 tonnes (unchanged); Zhejiang 10,255 tonnes (up 303 tonnes); Chongqing 2,165 tonnes (unchanged); Sichuan 359 tonnes (unchanged).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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