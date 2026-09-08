SHFE Cast Aluminium Alloy Inventory Rises to 23,133 Tonnes on September 8

August operating rate of secondary aluminum producers recovers slightly, supply-demand repair still faces multiple constraints [SMM analysis]

[SMM Analysis: Secondary Aluminum Operating Rate Recovers Slightly in August, Supply-Demand Recovery Still Faces Multiple Constraints] According to SMM survey statistics, the operating rate of the secondary aluminum industry in August 2026 edged up 0.4 percentage points MoM from July to 35.0%, but still fell 6.3 percentage points YoY. Overall production activity in the industry has recovered somewhat, but the extent of the recovery remains limited.