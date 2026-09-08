Cosmo AM&T to Invest KRW 15 Billion in FINO, Strengthening Cobalt Salt–Precursor–Cathode Supply Chain

According to South Korean media on September 7, battery materials producer Cosmo AM&T has signed a KRW 15 billion share subscription agreement with FINO. Cosmo AM&T will participate in FINO’s third-party private placement, subscribing for about 2.69 million common shares and taking an expected 3.13% stake upon completion.

FINO focuses on NCM precursor supply and is expanding into LFP cathode materials and battery recycling. Its largest shareholder is ZOOMWE HONG KONG, a subsidiary of CNGR Advanced Material. Cosmo AM&T said the transaction is a strategic investment rather than a purely financial one, with both companies planning to deepen cooperation across the secondary battery materials sector.

Cosmo AM&T aims to leverage FINO’s global supply network and materials capabilities to strengthen raw material and precursor procurement. The investment also supports Cosmo Group’s integrated supply chain, extending from Cosmo Chemical’s nickel sulfate and cobalt sulfate production to Cosmo AM&T’s precursor and cathode materials businesses. The two companies also plan to explore cooperation in areas including LFP materials to improve supply security, competitiveness and vertical integration.