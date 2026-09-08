logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 16:01
[LME Gains Support SHFE Zinc Rally] The most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 27,370 yuan/mt. Buoyed by LME gains, SHFE zinc touched a high of 27,710 yuan/mt after the open. Then, amid a tug-of-war between longs and shorts, the price center consolidated around 27,550 yuan/mt. It closed up at 27,505 yuan/mt, up 165 yuan/mt, or 0.6%.....

SMM, September 8: The most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 27,370 yuan/mt. Boosted by gains in LME, SHFE zinc touched a high of 27,710 yuan/mt after the open, then consolidated around a price center of 27,550 yuan/mt amid a tug-of-war between longs and shorts, ultimately closing up at 27,505 yuan/mt, up 165 yuan/mt, up 165 yuan/mt, a gain of 0.6%. Trading volume increased to 102,000 lots, while open interest fell by 1,782 lots to 160,000 lots. SHFE zinc formed a bullish candlestick, with moving averages below providing support. The strong LME performance lifted SHFE zinc, and low domestic zinc concentrate TCs underpinned zinc prices, giving SHFE zinc some support below. However, high prices put significant pressure on end-users, and spot market trading was sluggish, limiting zinc price gains to some extent.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] LME Stocks Climb While Backwardation Widens — What's Behind Zinc's Apparent Paradox?
7 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] LME Stocks Climb While Backwardation Widens — What's Behind Zinc's Apparent Paradox?
Read More
[SMM Analysis] LME Stocks Climb While Backwardation Widens — What's Behind Zinc's Apparent Paradox?
[SMM Analysis] LME Stocks Climb While Backwardation Widens — What's Behind Zinc's Apparent Paradox?
From mid-August, LME official zinc stocks (registered plus cancelled warrants) began to build from a low of 86,500 tonnes on 17 August, rising to 113,100 tonnes by 4 September — a cumulative increase of 26,600 tonnes. Yet over the same window the LME cash-to-three-month (0-3) backwardation did not ease; rather, it expanded from USD 82.88/t on 17 August to around USD 168.62/t on 4 September.
7 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
8 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 08 Sep , 2026
8 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
9 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
9 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] LME Stocks Climb While Backwardation Widens — What's Behind Zinc's Apparent Paradox?
Sep 08, 2026 17:27
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Sep 08, 2026 16:21
news
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
Sep 08, 2026 15:38
news
Die Casting Zinc Alloy Operating Rate Extended YoY & MoM Declines in August; Limited Upside for September Recovery
Sep 08, 2026 15:07
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here