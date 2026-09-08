LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]

SMM, September 8: The most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 27,370 yuan/mt. Boosted by gains in LME, SHFE zinc touched a high of 27,710 yuan/mt after the open, then consolidated around a price center of 27,550 yuan/mt amid a tug-of-war between longs and shorts, ultimately closing up at 27,505 yuan/mt, up 165 yuan/mt, up 165 yuan/mt, a gain of 0.6%. Trading volume increased to 102,000 lots, while open interest fell by 1,782 lots to 160,000 lots. SHFE zinc formed a bullish candlestick, with moving averages below providing support. The strong LME performance lifted SHFE zinc, and low domestic zinc concentrate TCs underpinned zinc prices, giving SHFE zinc some support below. However, high prices put significant pressure on end-users, and spot market trading was sluggish, limiting zinc price gains to some extent.