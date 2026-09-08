Zimbabwe Bans Antimony, Tungsten Exports to Boost Domestic Processing

Market sources state that Zimbabwe has imposed an immediate ban on exports of antimony and tungsten effective September 8, 2026, alongside a halt to outward shipments of ores and concentrates. The measure aims to boost domestic refining and processing of its mining resources and raise resource value‑added benefits.

The ban was announced in a letter from Thomas Ushe, Secretary of Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Mines, to the state‑owned Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe. Previously in May 2026, Zimbabwe included antimony in its list of 14 “critical minerals” and banned exports of raw ores. The new order further extends restrictions to all forms of antimony and tungsten exports.