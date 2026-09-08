SMM has learned that in the South China market, complete machines equipped with 8 Kunlunxin R200 (16G) cards are being offered for rental, configured with 1TB of memory and dual NVMe data drives, with a one-year contract, one month's deposit and one month's rent paid upfront, at a monthly rent of 2,650 yuan per unit. This price translates to approximately 331 yuan per card per month, which is only about one-fifth of the monthly rent of 12,000–17,000 yuan for the domestic Ascend 910B2 during the same period, and less than 40% of the monthly rent of 7,000 yuan for a complete 4090 machine. SMM believes that the R200, with 16G of video memory and positioned for lightweight inference, is not in the same class as the Ascend series, and that domestic computing power has clearly stratified into low-end inference and high-end training.