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[SMM Computing Power Flash] Second-hand H20 eight-card module quoted at 1.25 million, 11% lower than brand new

Published: Sep 8, 2026 15:44
SMM learned that a second-hand equipment recycler quoted an external price of 1.25 million yuan per unit for H20 96G eight-card modules, with an initial quote of 1.9 million yuan per unit for complete servers from the same batch, representing a markup of 650,000 yuan for the complete server over the module. Compared with the spot quote of 1.4 million yuan per unit for brand-new H20 eight-card modules in South China in early September, the second-hand modules were discounted by 150,000 yuan, or about 11% lower. SMM believes that the limited discount on second-hand units reflects the strong value retention of this model; the 52% markup of complete servers over modules mainly comes from other server components and integration costs, which can serve as a breakdown reference for complete server quotes.

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