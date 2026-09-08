SMM Nickel Flash: High-Grade NPI Market Sentiment Down, Price Gap Widens

Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices

[SMM Nickel Flash] September 8 news: Steel mills are facing losses amid a sluggish stainless steel market, and downstream purchasing intentions continue to be pushed lower. Many steel mills, holding ample inventory, have opted to pause procurement and wait on the sidelines. High-grade NPI smelters are resisting low prices, with some enterprises temporarily holding back shipments and unwilling to sell large volumes at low levels. There is a clear gap between the psychological price levels of upstream and downstream players.