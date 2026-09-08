logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SMM Nickel Flash: High-Grade NPI Market Sentiment Down, Price Gap Widens

Published: Sep 8, 2026 15:40
Source: SMM
[SMM Nickel Flash] On September 8, the SMM high-grade NPI market sentiment factor stood at 1.74, down 0.01 MoM. The upstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.83, down 0.01 MoM, while the downstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.65, flat MoM. The high-grade NPI market remained in a standoff, with the price gap between upstream and downstream widening further.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
8 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 08 Sep , 2026
8 hours ago
Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices
9 hours ago
Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices
Read More
Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices
Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices
[SMM Nickel Flash] September 8 news: Steel mills are facing losses amid a sluggish stainless steel market, and downstream purchasing intentions continue to be pushed lower. Many steel mills, holding ample inventory, have opted to pause procurement and wait on the sidelines. High-grade NPI smelters are resisting low prices, with some enterprises temporarily holding back shipments and unwilling to sell large volumes at low levels. There is a clear gap between the psychological price levels of upstream and downstream players.
9 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
9 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
9 hours ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Sep 08, 2026 16:21
news
Steel Mills Pause Procurement Amid Sluggish Market, High-Grade NPI Smelters Resist Low Prices
Sep 08, 2026 15:41
news
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
Sep 08, 2026 15:38
news
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Rises
Sep 08, 2026 13:29
[SMM Nickel Flash] On September 8, the SMM high-grade NPI market senti - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)