DRC Moves to Centralize Geological Data as Government Targets New Copper and Critical Mineral Discoveries

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is accelerating efforts to centralize geological information through a national geological databank, as the government seeks greater oversight of data that could shape future exploration and development of copper and other critical minerals. The databank is expected to become fully operational by the end of 2026 and will consolidate information generated through geological mapping, airborne surveys and the digitization of historical records.

Under the planned framework, the DRC will introduce a tiered access system for geological information. Basic geological data will be available free of charge, while access to more sensitive datasets will be fee-based. Requests for information will also be assessed according to investor requirements and the protection of the country's strategic interests. Raoul Wazenga Vitima, director general of the National Geological Survey of Congo, said revenues generated from certain datasets would help finance continued geological exploration and mapping.

The initiative comes as the DRC attempts to improve its understanding of mineral resources outside its established mining regions. Despite being the world's second-largest copper producer, only around 20% of the country has undergone systematic exploration, according to the National Geological Survey. Exploration activity remains concentrated in the copper-cobalt belt of Lualaba and Haut-Katanga, leaving substantial areas of the country comparatively underexplored.

A major component of the programme is a $180 million, three-year geological mapping contract with Spain's Xcalibur, which began in January 2026. The programme is surveying more than 700,000 km² using airborne geophysics, digitized geological information and advanced analytical techniques to identify potential exploration targets. The DRC is also working with several other international partners on geological-data and mapping initiatives.

For the copper market, the initiative could have important longer-term implications for exploration and mine development in the DRC. More comprehensive geological information could reduce exploration uncertainty, improve targeting and help direct investment toward prospective areas outside the country's established Copperbelt. Given the relatively limited systematic exploration conducted across the country, improved geological coverage could ultimately expand the pipeline of copper and other critical-mineral projects.

At the same time, the access framework demonstrates the government's intention to retain sovereignty over strategically important geological information. President Félix Tshisekedi has previously described sovereignty over the country's mineral resources and geological data as a non-negotiable principle.

The ultimate impact on mining investment will therefore depend on how transparently the tiered system is implemented, including its fee structure and criteria governing access to sensitive datasets. If implemented transparently, the databank could reduce information barriers and broaden the country's exploration investor base; more restrictive access could instead increase costs for early-stage explorers. The initiative represents another step in the DRC's strategy to exert greater influence over how its mineral resources are identified and developed while seeking to attract investment into its substantial undeveloped mineral potential.