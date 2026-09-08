【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Following its March 2026 breakthrough in developing the world's highest comprehensive-performance ultra-high remanence sintered NdFeB magnets, Zhongke Sanhuan (000970.SZ) has achieved another technological advancement through its subsidiary Tianjin Sanhuan Lexi New Materials Co., Ltd. Two new magnet grades, tested by the National Institute of Metrology, China, have set new performance records: Model A achieved a room-temperature remanence (Br) of 15.407kGs and a maximum energy product (BH)max of 57.52MGOe, with further improvements in Br and (BH)max; Model B achieved an intrinsic coercivity (HcJ) of 20.86kOe and a (BH)max of 57.05MGOe, with simultaneous gains in coercivity and energy product.

This breakthrough will provide stronger technical support for the miniaturization, lightweighting, and power density upgrades of permanent magnet devices in precision sensing, intelligent robotics, low-altitude flight systems, and specialty motors. The company remains committed to advancing R&D in high-performance rare earth permanent magnets and accelerating the commercialization of technological achievements.