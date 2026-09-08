Zhengzhou Jinheyuan Refractory Shines at SMM CCAE 2026 (15th) Copper Industry Conference

As the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, 2026 marks a critical stage for the global copper industry, characterized by supply-demand restructuring, technological innovation, and green transformation. Constrained by resources, costs, and geopolitics, copper supply growth remains limited, while new energy, new-type power grids, and AI computing power are generating substantial copper demand. The supply-demand gap continues to widen, making copper's strategic value increasingly prominent. Guided by the Implementation Plan for High-Quality Development of the Copper Industry (2025-2027), China's copper industry is accelerating its transition toward high-end, intelligent, and green development.

Against this backdrop, ,will be grandly held on October 28-30at the Shangri-La Hotel, Nanchang, Jiangxi,SMMtogether withZhengzhou Jinheyuan Refractory Co., Ltd.cordially invites you to attend.The conference focuses on the high-quality development of the copper industry, bringing together stakeholders from industry, research, and finance to discuss technological innovation and resource collaboration, driving China's copper industry from scale advantages to dual leadership in technology and value.

Click theto sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

Professional Refractory Service Provider for the Non-ferrous Metal Smelting Industry

A Reliable Partner for High-Performance Refractory Solutions

Zhengzhou Jinheyuan Refractory Co., Ltd.specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of refractories for non-ferrous metallurgy and is a leading comprehensive solution provider in China. The company deeply serves the copper, lead, zinc, and other non-ferrous metal smelting and solid waste resource recovery sectors. Targeting their extremely complex operating conditions, especially in the technologically advanced co-processing and recycling of non-ferrous solid waste (hazardous waste), we provide complete lining solutions for core equipment such as rotary kiln side-blown furnaces and fuming furnaces, helping clients achieve efficient and environmentally friendly metal recovery.

Main Products

Ausmelt Furnace

The Ausmelt furnace employs a top-submerged lance smelting process. By regulating lance air flow, oxygen enrichment, coal blending ratio, and lance immersion depth, it intensifies melt agitation within the furnace to achieve efficient smelting, with a smelting temperature range of 1150°C to 1250°C. The furnace bottom working lining is subjected to prolonged high-temperature melt penetration and erosion, while the straight barrel section of the furnace body experiences combined chemical attack from slag and melt erosion. Accordingly, chrome-corundum bricks or magnesia-chrome bricks are recommended as the lining refractory materials.

Bottom-Blown Furnace

The bottom-blown furnace relies on bottom oxygen lances to inject oxygen or oxygen-enriched air to agitate the molten bath, enhancing full contact between the gas phase and molten materials to establish a solid-liquid-gas three-phase reaction system. Raw materials undergo oxidation and slagging to achieve separation of slag phase from matte, while producing smelting off-gas. Lining damage results from the synergistic effects of matte penetration, chemical attack by slag, and erosion by melt and gas flow.

In the oxygen lance zone, magnesia-chrome bricks with 24%–26% chromium content are used, while the remaining furnace body sections use magnesia-chrome bricks with 18%–22% chromium content.

PSconverter

The service conditions for the refractory lining of PS converters are severe: during blowing, it must withstand high-velocity erosion by high-temperature melts and chemical attack by fayalite-type slag, along with periodic thermal cycling of the furnace temperature; during mouth maintenance and tuyere upkeep, it is also subjected to mechanical impact and abrasion. Among these, the mouth, tuyeres, and slag line are high-damage areas, while the remaining lining sections face slag infiltration and temperature cycling.

Based on the overall operating conditions, magnesia-chrome bricks with excellent resistance to melt erosion and fayalite slag attack are selected as the lining material.

Some products

Contact information

Address: Songlou Industrial Zone, Laiji Town, Xinmi City, Henan Province

Tel: 0371-6855 5598

Email: zzjhync@126.com

Website:

Scan to register

SMM conference contact

Li Qing

15221678846

liqing@smm.cn