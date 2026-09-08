【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 The 16th MIKE Award (Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise) final评审 concluded recently in Shenzhen. Baotou Research Institute of Rare Earths won the "Annual Practice Value Award" for its outstanding achievements in knowledge management, technology commercialization, and practical application, demonstrating its benchmark strength in empowering technological innovation and supporting high-quality development of the rare earth industry.

The MIKE Award is a highly authoritative professional competition in China's knowledge and innovation management field, jointly initiated by Tsinghua University's Research Center for Technological Innovation. This recognition marks an important milestone for the Institute. Moving forward, it will further integrate knowledge management with R&D operations, leverage its existing innovation management platform, and accelerate the transformation of knowledge outcomes into technical solutions and tangible products, solidifying the knowledge foundation for building the "Two Rare Earth Bases."