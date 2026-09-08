Tsinghua University and Northern Rare Earth Inaugurate Joint Research Center for Rare Earth Technologies

【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 On September 5, the Tsinghua University - China Northern Rare Earth Joint Research Center for Rare Earth New Technologies was officially inaugurated. The ceremony was attended by Wu Huaqiang, Standing Committee Member and Vice President of Tsinghua University; Academician Zhang Hongjie of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; Meng Fanying, Party Secretary and Chairman of Baogang Group; and Liu Peixun, Party Secretary and Chairman of Northern Rare Earth.

The Joint Research Center aims to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial application, integrating Tsinghua's cutting-edge research capabilities with Northern Rare Earth's extensive experience in industrialization. The Center will focus on key areas including R&D of new rare earth materials, high-purity rare earth bio-separation, and efficient comprehensive utilization of rare earth resources, with the goal of facilitating the "last mile" transition from laboratory breakthroughs to production lines.

This collaboration represents a significant step in implementing the "Science and Technology Revitalization of Inner Mongolia" initiative and supporting the development of the "Two Rare Earth Bases", providing technological and talent support for the high-quality development of China's rare earth industry.