【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 The EU has launched the CIRCUIT4EU critical raw materials recycling project under its Horizon Europe innovation program. The project has a total budget of €8.9 million, bringing together 21 partner organizations from 9 countries over a three-and-a-half-year period running until November 2029.

The project focuses on recovering critical raw materials from printed circuit boards, permanent magnets, and electronic components in waste electrical and electronic equipment, targeting 9 of the 34 critical raw materials on the EU list, including copper, cobalt, nickel, antimony, tantalum, boron, and rare earth elements. Pilot applications will be conducted on four product groups: laptops, WiFi devices, e-scooters, and dishwashers.

The initiative aims to support the EU Critical Raw Materials Act's 2030 benchmark of obtaining 25% of annual consumption from recycling sources, transforming e-waste into secondary raw material sources and strengthening the EU's domestic circular supply chain.