[SMM Iron Ore Imports Analysis] August iron ore imports edged up MoM; September Australia and Brazil shipments combined with pre-holiday restocking may boost imports

According to the latest statistics from the General Administration of Customs, China imported 108.539 million mt of iron ore and concentrates in August, up 0.42% MoM and up 3.32% YoY. Cumulative imports from January to August reached 845.271 million mt, up 5.5% YoY.

Looking back at August, the iron ore market fundamentals continued to show a weak-driven pattern of ample supply and stable demand. On the supply side, shipments and port arrivals shrank at month-end due to temporary disruptions from typhoons and strikes, but the overall trend of ample supply remained unchanged. On the demand side, pig iron production slowly rebounded during the month, providing some support to rigid demand for iron ore.

Looking ahead to September, iron ore shipments and port arrivals are expected to rebound in a concentrated manner. Q3 is both the first quarter of Australia's new fiscal year and the peak shipping season for Brazil. With weather disruptions gradually fading, mines may rush to fulfill undelivered shipment quotas at quarter-end. In addition, China will have a long holiday from late September to early October. To ensure production continuity during the holiday, most steel mills are expected to release pre-holiday restocking demand in September. Overall, September is likely to be a month of surging port arrivals, and iron ore imports are expected to achieve MoM growth.