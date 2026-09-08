logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[India steel production and trade maintain growth in Apr-Aug 2026]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 13:52
Source: SMM

India’s Crude steel production increased 1.8% YoY to 70.3 million tonnes (Mt) in April-August 2026. Meanwhile finished steel production grew by 3.8% YoY to 68.1 million tonnes (Mt). Finished steel imports rose by 29.5% YoY to 3.48 million tonnes (Mt), while exports increased 34.1% YoY to 2.98 million tonnes (Mt). The stronger 7.0% YoY growth in finished steel consumption to 70.3 million tonnes (Mt) in April-August. Finished steel trade showed healthy growth during the first five months of fiscal year 2026-27 with both imports and exports increasing year on year.

In August, India’s crude steel production remained broadly stable, edging down 0.1% YoY to 14.1 million tonnes (Mt). Finished steel production slightly up by 0.3% YoY to 13.5 million tonnes (Mt), finished steel consumption to 14.3 million tonnes (Mt) in August, up by 4% YoY. Higher imports could increase competition in the domestic market and limit price upside, while stronger exports could support mills. Overall, the market outlook remains positive supported by healthy domestic demand, although import trends and production growth will remain key factors to watch. During April-August, the top 7 steel producers (SAIL, RINL, NSL, TSL Group, AM/NS, JSL/JSPL and JSW Group) made 39.2 Mt out of total crude steel production of 70.3 Mt. Their share in hot metal production was much higher, at 37.2 Mt. Large producers are mainly BF-based, while many of the remaining producers rely more on EAF/IF-based steelmaking.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[UK Recognises India’s Carbon Pricing Scheme for CBAM Relief]
5 hours ago
[UK Recognises India’s Carbon Pricing Scheme for CBAM Relief]
Read More
[UK Recognises India’s Carbon Pricing Scheme for CBAM Relief]
[UK Recognises India’s Carbon Pricing Scheme for CBAM Relief]
The UK has recognised India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme as a qualifying carbon-pricing mechanism under its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which takes effect on January 1, 2027. UK importers of covered Indian steel products may claim relief for the effective carbon price already paid in India, subject to documentary evidence. The recognition does not provide a blanket exemption, while carbon costs offset by free allocations, rebates or refunds will not qualify for relief.
5 hours ago
[SMM HRC Arrivals] Arrivals Mixed WoW This Week
6 hours ago
[SMM HRC Arrivals] Arrivals Mixed WoW This Week
Read More
[SMM HRC Arrivals] Arrivals Mixed WoW This Week
[SMM HRC Arrivals] Arrivals Mixed WoW This Week
6 hours ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 8)
7 hours ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 8)
Read More
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 8)
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 8)
Iron ore futures traded firmer on Tuesday. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 744.5 yuan/mt, up 1.36% from the previous session. Qingdao port spot prices rose by an average of 6-7 yuan/mt, with traders showing only moderate enthusiasm in offering and mills largely holding to the sidelines. Overall spot trading activity was subdued.
7 hours ago
Related News
news
[UK Recognises India’s Carbon Pricing Scheme for CBAM Relief]
Sep 08, 2026 19:34
news
[SMM HRC Arrivals] Arrivals Mixed WoW This Week
Sep 08, 2026 18:16
news
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 8)
Sep 08, 2026 18:07
news
[SMM Steel Export Analysis] August Steel Exports Edged Up; Order Recovery Underpins Further Gains in September
Sep 08, 2026 17:36
India’s Crude steel production increased 1.8% YoY to 70.3 million tonn - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)