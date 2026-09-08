[India steel production and trade maintain growth in Apr-Aug 2026]

India’s Crude steel production increased 1.8% YoY to 70.3 million tonnes (Mt) in April-August 2026. Meanwhile finished steel production grew by 3.8% YoY to 68.1 million tonnes (Mt). Finished steel imports rose by 29.5% YoY to 3.48 million tonnes (Mt), while exports increased 34.1% YoY to 2.98 million tonnes (Mt). The stronger 7.0% YoY growth in finished steel consumption to 70.3 million tonnes (Mt) in April-August. Finished steel trade showed healthy growth during the first five months of fiscal year 2026-27 with both imports and exports increasing year on year.

In August, India’s crude steel production remained broadly stable, edging down 0.1% YoY to 14.1 million tonnes (Mt). Finished steel production slightly up by 0.3% YoY to 13.5 million tonnes (Mt), finished steel consumption to 14.3 million tonnes (Mt) in August, up by 4% YoY. Higher imports could increase competition in the domestic market and limit price upside, while stronger exports could support mills. Overall, the market outlook remains positive supported by healthy domestic demand, although import trends and production growth will remain key factors to watch. During April-August, the top 7 steel producers (SAIL, RINL, NSL, TSL Group, AM/NS, JSL/JSPL and JSW Group) made 39.2 Mt out of total crude steel production of 70.3 Mt. Their share in hot metal production was much higher, at 37.2 Mt. Large producers are mainly BF-based, while many of the remaining producers rely more on EAF/IF-based steelmaking.