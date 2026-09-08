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Secondary Lead: Downstream intends to buy the dip, upstream holds prices firm and refuses to sell [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 13:42

SMM, September 8:

Today, the suggested online prices for secondary refined lead were lowered by 50-150 yuan/mt. End-users showed improved willingness to restock at lower prices, but upstream suppliers held prices firm, with some producers not selling. Today, some suppliers adopted a wait-and-see stance, intending to sell at parity; mainstream cargoes were sold at discounts of around 50 yuan/mt ex-works, with a few at discounts of 100 yuan/mt ex-works. Amid the tug-of-war between upstream and downstream, overall transactions improved slightly. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 15,925 yuan/mt, a discount of 25 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 1.3, and secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment was 1.96 today (historical data can be queried in the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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Secondary Lead: Downstream intends to buy the dip, upstream holds prices firm and refuses to sell [SMM Lead Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)