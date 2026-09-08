Zhejiang Jinjia Supports the Creation of the Bilingual Chinese-English Edition of the 2027 SMM China Copper Industry Chain Distribution Map

China, as the world's largest copper producer and consumer, is facing three major challenges: 1. Upstream resource bottleneck: limited growth in domestic copper ore, with external dependence continuing to climb; 2. Midstream processing difficulties: overcapacity in the copper rod and copper pipe & tube industries, enterprises relying on exports, and significant transformation pressure on copper plate/sheet and strip; 3. Downstream demand fluctuations: high copper prices suppressing end-use consumption, with new sectors becoming the main growth drivers. To promote the healthy development of the industry, SMM is taking the lead in compiling , integrating industry resources and optimizing information sharing to provide decision-making support for enterprises across the industry chain.

Hereby, SMM, together with Zhejiang Jinjia Special-Shaped Copper Co., Ltd., sincerely invites enterprises related to the copper industry chain to join as co-production units and work together to produce the copper industry distribution map. Renowned enterprises are welcome to join!

(Click this link to receive a free copy of the distribution map: )

Zhejiang Jinjia Special-Shaped Copper Co., Ltd. is located at No. 3 Chuangzhi Road, Wanmu Industrial Platform, South Taihu Industrial Cluster Zone, Changxing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province. It covers an area of 111.8 mu, with a plant and office building area of 124,600 m².

The company specializes in high-precision oxygen-free copper processing, professionally producing high-quality upward-cast oxygen-free copper rod, oxygen-free copper busbar, copper billet and special-shaped copper semis, high-precision oxygen-free copper plate, strip and foil, as well as various customized deep-processingproducts, with an annual production of 120,000 mt.

Contact Information

Zheng Zhiping 136 0176 0692

SMM Co-production Contact

Bao Jinyong

131 5933 8158

baojinyong@smm.cn